Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

