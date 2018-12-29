Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG) Short Interest Update

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,969,416 shares, a decline of 0.8% from the November 30th total of 18,121,781 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,373,445 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NOG stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOG. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.17.

In other news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 2,865,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $9,999,998.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,509 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,803 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

WARNING: “Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG) Short Interest Update” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/northern-oil-gas-inc-nog-short-interest-update.html.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.