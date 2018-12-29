Northstar Group Inc. Purchases 94 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.04, for a total transaction of $12,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,434.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,908 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,049.76, for a total value of $12,500,542.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,435 shares of company stock worth $96,605,436. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,170.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,375.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,037.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $723.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.15. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

