Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,301 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 188.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 48.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 62.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In related news, VP Lori L. Russell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $79,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $60.15 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Northwest Natural had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, NW Natural Gas Company, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company. The company serves approximately 740,000 natural gas customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington through 14,000 miles of pipeline systems in the United States.

