Nullex Achieves Market Cap of $263,928.00 (NLX)

Nullex (CURRENCY:NLX) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Nullex has a total market capitalization of $263,928.00 and approximately $3,168.00 worth of Nullex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nullex has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Nullex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nullex alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00037177 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00016122 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009278 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00001885 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005848 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Nullex Coin Profile

Nullex (CRYPTO:NLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Nullex’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. The Reddit community for Nullex is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nullex’s official Twitter account is @NulleXOfficial. Nullex’s official website is nullex.io.

Nullex Coin Trading

Nullex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nullex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nullex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nullex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nullex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nullex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.