NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NMS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.92

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.98% of NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

