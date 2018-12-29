Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Stake Lessened by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,412,816.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,862,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,825,000 after buying an additional 9,861,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,203,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,934,000 after buying an additional 870,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 807,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,936,000 after buying an additional 554,724 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,970,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,140,000 after buying an additional 534,008 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,559,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,657,000 after buying an additional 307,241 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays set a $76.00 price target on Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In other news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $37,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $40,657.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,299.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,528. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. It offers marketing and corporate communications services. The company was founded by Maxwell Dane in 1944 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

