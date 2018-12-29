OneSavings Bank (OSVBF) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

OneSavings Bank (OTCMKTS: OSVBF) is one of 140 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare OneSavings Bank to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneSavings Bank and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneSavings Bank $419.25 million $163.54 million 6.39 OneSavings Bank Competitors $7.26 billion $1.27 billion 12.96

OneSavings Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OneSavings Bank. OneSavings Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OneSavings Bank and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSavings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A OneSavings Bank Competitors 1346 5590 5078 258 2.35

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 35.34%. Given OneSavings Bank’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OneSavings Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

OneSavings Bank has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSavings Bank’s competitors have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OneSavings Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSavings Bank N/A N/A N/A OneSavings Bank Competitors 22.09% 10.93% 1.15%

Summary

OneSavings Bank competitors beat OneSavings Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

OneSavings Bank Company Profile

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases. It sells its products primarily under the Kent Reliance, InterBay Commercial, Prestige Finance, Guernsey Home Loans, Jersey Home Loans, osbIndia, and Heritable Development Finance brands. OneSavings Bank Plc was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Chatham, the United Kingdom.

