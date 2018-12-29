Ooma Inc (OOMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. William Blair upgraded Ooma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.77. 53,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,947. The company has a market capitalization of $279.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.96. Ooma has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.74 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $157,219.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $84,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,564 shares of company stock worth $488,409 in the last three months. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 7,344.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

