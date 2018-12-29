Oracle Energy (OEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Oracle Energy Corp. (CVE:OEC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 104012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Oracle Energy (CVE:OEC)

Oracle Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

