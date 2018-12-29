OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Hits $0.0235 on Major Exchanges

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and $18,705.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.02343041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00152571 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00200943 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025805 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025792 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail launched on November 21st, 2017. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,441,996 tokens. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

OriginTrail can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

