Orthopediatrics (KIDS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

KIDS opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $414.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.74. Orthopediatrics has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 65.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. Orthopediatrics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Orthopediatrics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 319,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after buying an additional 28,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after buying an additional 28,073 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 7.5% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 111,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Orthopediatrics during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 20.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

