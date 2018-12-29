Oxford Industries (OXM) Now Covered by CL King

CL King started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $76.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $70.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.12. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $233.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.89 per share, with a total value of $34,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,055.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,227,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,648,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,738,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,648,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,738,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,361,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 416,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

