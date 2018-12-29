Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $691,000 Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 595.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3,028.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Mizuho set a $55.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $50.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.71. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $53.76.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.52 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 90.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

