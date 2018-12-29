Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,809 Shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 21.2% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 363,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP now owns 873,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,469,000 after buying an additional 226,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,667,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after buying an additional 4,384,893 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 742,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,606,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 183,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

CTRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ctrip.Com International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ctrip.Com International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

Shares of CTRP opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $51.91.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

