Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,313 Shares of KB Home (KBH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 601.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 271,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 232,680 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,289,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after acquiring an additional 953,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other KB Home news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $1,906,353.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619,554.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH opened at $19.28 on Friday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

KBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on KB Home from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on KB Home from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on KB Home from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on KB Home from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

