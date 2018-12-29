Paloma Partners Management Co Has $268,000 Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 58.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton bought 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $250,266.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 301,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,623,928. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLR shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

NYSE:FLR opened at $31.83 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corp. is a holding company engages in engineering and technology. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Government and Diversified Services. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining Segment focuses on opportunities in the upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, metals and mining markets.

