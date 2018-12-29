Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,881,000 after purchasing an additional 150,588 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,312,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,117,000 after purchasing an additional 120,351 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 47.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,213,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,543,000 after purchasing an additional 391,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 681,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,994,000 after purchasing an additional 46,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WABC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $55.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.98. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.25 million during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

