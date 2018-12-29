Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Receives $18.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,615,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,615,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,344 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.46. 1,279,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,983. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.18.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

