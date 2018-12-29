Pandacoin (PND) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $187.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Pandacoin

PND is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

