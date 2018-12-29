Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,066. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $364.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,598,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 1,565.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 563,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after purchasing an additional 529,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

