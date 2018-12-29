Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NASDAQ:PZG) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Paramount Gold Nevada an industry rank of 163 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NASDAQ PZG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 44,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,167. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.64.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its principal project is the Sleeper gold project comprising 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

