Paramount Group (PGRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Paramount Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.70.

Shares of PGRE opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

