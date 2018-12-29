Parsley Energy (PE) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PE. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of PE stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 5,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $145,490. 13.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,439,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $406,938,000 after buying an additional 2,112,853 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 2,702.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,981,000 after buying an additional 2,076,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 708.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,515,000 after buying an additional 1,896,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,783,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $175,113,000 after buying an additional 1,583,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 335.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,612,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,177,000 after buying an additional 1,242,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

