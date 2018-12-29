pdvWireless (PDVW) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of pdvWireless in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of pdvWireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. pdvWireless presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDVW traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,625. pdvWireless has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $511.93 million, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.29.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. pdvWireless had a negative net margin of 545.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that pdvWireless will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of pdvWireless in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of pdvWireless in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of pdvWireless in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of pdvWireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of pdvWireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

