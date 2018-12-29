Pedevco Corp (PED) Director Purchases $106,200.00 in Stock

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Director Ivar Siem acquired 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $0.80 on Friday. Pedevco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pedevco from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Pedevco by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 147,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Pedevco in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in Pedevco in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.

Pedevco Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

