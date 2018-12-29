Pedevco (PED) Shares Up 50.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) shot up 50.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.80. 564,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 568,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Specifically, VP Moore Clark sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $26,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ivar Siem purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pedevco from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th.

Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pedevco by 51.3% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 147,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pedevco in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pedevco in the third quarter valued at about $134,000.

Pedevco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

