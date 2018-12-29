Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 142,857.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 240,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,449,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 57.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 20,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 71.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $36.99.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 130.08%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

