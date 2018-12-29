Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pengrowth Energy Corp (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pengrowth Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pengrowth Energy in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

NYSE:PGH opened at $0.73 on Friday. Pengrowth Energy has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.23.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

