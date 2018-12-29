Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:PUB opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $536.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $44,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $517,550. Corporate insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

