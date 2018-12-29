PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Receives $117.33 Average PT from Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Macquarie cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th.

PEP stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,410,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,709. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $122.51. The company has a market cap of $154.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

In other news, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $587,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,116.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3,272,537.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,930,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929,756 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $836,330,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10,787.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,492,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

