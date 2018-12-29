PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

PKI opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $98.33.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.72 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $454,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah A. Butters sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $319,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,638. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

