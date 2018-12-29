Pershing Gold (PGLC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pershing Gold Corporation is engaged in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties primarily in Nevada. The Company focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. Pershing Gold Corporation is based in Lakewood, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PGLC. ValuEngine upgraded Pershing Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Pershing Gold from $6.00 to $3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

Pershing Gold stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Pershing Gold has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $33.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.21.

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Pershing Gold will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pershing Gold news, major shareholder Barry C. Honig acquired 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $114,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pershing Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,786 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Pershing Gold worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pershing Gold Company Profile

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands.

