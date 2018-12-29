Persimmon plc (PSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,716.40 ($35.49).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,551 ($33.33) to GBX 2,474 ($32.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Shore Capital raised shares of Persimmon to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,690 ($35.15) to GBX 2,295 ($29.99) in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,025 ($26.46) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, December 10th.

In related news, insider Roger Devlin bought 12,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,217 ($28.97) per share, for a total transaction of £278,787.75 ($364,285.57).

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 1,934.50 ($25.28) on Friday. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 2,046 ($26.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,901 ($37.91).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

