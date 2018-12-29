PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.05. PetIQ posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 116.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PETQ shares. CL King started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PetIQ to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

PETQ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,082. The stock has a market cap of $672.86 million, a PE ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.51. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $43.93.

In other news, insider Will Santana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $279,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Helios Partners Iv, L.P. sold 1,838,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $68,312,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,004,503 shares of company stock worth $110,791,066. Insiders own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Eos Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 2,470.1% in the third quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 136,511,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 131,199,803 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,254,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PetIQ by 368.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 245,601 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,712,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It provides veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

