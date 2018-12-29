PHI Token Market Capitalization Achieves $481,349.00 (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $481,349.00 and $55.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PHI Token has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PHI Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00002102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.02343041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00152571 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00200943 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025805 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025792 BTC.

About PHI Token

PHI Token’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io.

PHI Token Token Trading

PHI Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

