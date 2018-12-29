Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,475,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,160 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Phibro Animal Health worth $149,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 326,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after buying an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 96,451 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAHC. BidaskClub raised Phibro Animal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

PAHC opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $54.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Phibro Animal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, insider Dean J. Warras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $428,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $428,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

