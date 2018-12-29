Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 29,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 416,907 shares.The stock last traded at $41.29 and had previously closed at $43.47.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 47.66% and a net margin of 51.76%. The firm had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.44 million. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph O’toole bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $469,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 94.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 461,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 223,853 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 157.2% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 12.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 44.4% during the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,671,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

