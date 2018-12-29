PIEDMONT LITHIU/S (PLLL) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S (NASDAQ: PLLL) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PIEDMONT LITHIU/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PIEDMONT LITHIU/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PIEDMONT LITHIU/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Competitors 265 881 1017 34 2.37

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 388.55%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 40.53%. Given PIEDMONT LITHIU/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PIEDMONT LITHIU/S is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PIEDMONT LITHIU/S N/A N/A N/A PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Competitors 11.25% 12.27% 6.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PIEDMONT LITHIU/S N/A -$9.95 million -3.43 PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Competitors $1.83 billion $259.90 million 9.20

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PIEDMONT LITHIU/S. PIEDMONT LITHIU/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S peers beat PIEDMONT LITHIU/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

