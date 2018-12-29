Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (PPC) Receives $24.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research firms have commented on PPC. BidaskClub upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 129.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 38,405 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPC remained flat at $$15.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,134. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.12.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.34). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

