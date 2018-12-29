PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (MUNI)

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12-month low of $51.69 and a 12-month high of $53.69.

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

