PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (MFEM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MFEM opened at $22.06 on Friday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

