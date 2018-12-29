Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ)

C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for C&J Energy Services in a report issued on Wednesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for C&J Energy Services’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get C&J Energy Services alerts:

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. C&J Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $567.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded C&J Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

Shares of CJ stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. C&J Energy Services has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $907.55 million, a P/E ratio of -96.21 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in C&J Energy Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,305,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,547,000 after buying an additional 178,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in C&J Energy Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,278,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,598,000 after buying an additional 83,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in C&J Energy Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,278,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,598,000 after buying an additional 83,861 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in C&J Energy Services by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,041,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after buying an additional 1,745,390 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its position in C&J Energy Services by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 1,673,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,815,000 after buying an additional 533,721 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other C&J Energy Services news, insider Donald Jeffrey Gawick purchased 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,638.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,387.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for C&J Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&J Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.