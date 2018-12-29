Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for National-Oilwell Varco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Herbert now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.86.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

National-Oilwell Varco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 280,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,087,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 220.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 46,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 10.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 437,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after buying an additional 40,074 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 48.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,588,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $413,051,000 after buying an additional 3,114,117 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

