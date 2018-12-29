PIVX (PIVX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.77 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, PIVX has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00020517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Trade By Trade. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $45.39 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00030422 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00025377 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00001581 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 62.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000135 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Coinroom, Bisq, CryptoBridge, Coinbe, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Binance, Livecoin, Graviex, Bittrex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

