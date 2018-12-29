PlusCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (PLC)

PlusCoin (CURRENCY:PLC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One PlusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $5.60, $51.55 and $33.94. PlusCoin has a market capitalization of $129,198.00 and $0.00 worth of PlusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlusCoin has traded 43.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.84 or 0.12335175 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000325 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028749 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

PlusCoin Profile

PlusCoin is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. PlusCoin’s total supply is 28,272,323,623 coins and its circulating supply is 5,172,323,624 coins. The official message board for PlusCoin is medium.com/@DSPlus.io. The official website for PlusCoin is pluscoin.io. PlusCoin’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlusCoin Coin Trading

PlusCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $33.94, $24.43, $50.98, $20.33, $5.60, $7.50, $10.39, $18.94, $51.55, $32.15 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

