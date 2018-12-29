PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $420.56 Million Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $420,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakmont Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 27.8% during the second quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 403,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $135,468,000 after buying an additional 87,720 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Funds LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $58,043,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $1,348,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA opened at $316.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $394.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aircraft producer to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

In related news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “fair value” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.21.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

