Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 19,730 Cree, Inc. (CREE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,730 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CREE. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 77.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 53,350 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the third quarter worth $903,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,845 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,057 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 13.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,865,183 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $184,244,000 after buying an additional 577,558 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CREE shares. JMP Securities set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $41.39 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The LED producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.32 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

