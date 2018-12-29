Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $336,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 3.18. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $22.00 price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

