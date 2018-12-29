Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 39,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tim Ocain sold 25,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ENTA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

ENTA stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $127.77. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

